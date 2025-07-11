Humaira Asghar’s postmortem report makes stunning revelations

KARACHI – An initial postmortem report revealed that model and actress Humaira Asghar Ali, whose body was found in an apartment in Karachi, died eight to ten months ago.

It revealed that her body is in very advanced stage of decomposition, adding that no any bone of her body was found broken.

The experts examined samples of her hair, shirt and others to prepare the postmortem report.

The body of Humaira Asghar Ali was found in her apartment located on the fourth floor of a building in Ittehad Commercial, Phase VI, earlier this week.

South DIG Syed Asad Raza told media that in compliance with a court order to get an apartment vacated, the Gizri police, along with a bailiff, arrived there, knocked on the door but no one responded. He said that the police later broke open the door and entered the apartment where they found the model’s body.

He revealed that she had stopped paying rent since 2024 and the owner had moved the court to get the apartment vacated.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination.

Humaira’s Brother Receives Body

Meanwhile, the body of actress and model Humaira Asghar, has been handed over to her family. Her relatives have now taken the body to Lahore, where she will be laid to rest.

Speaking to the media, Humaira’s brother revealed that he last spoke to her around 10 months ago. He added that due to the recent death of a close family member, he was unable to reach Karachi immediately, which caused a delay in receiving her remains.

He confirmed that the family remained in contact with the police throughout the process and ensured all legal procedures were followed before the body was released.

The family stated that Humaira Asghar’s burial will take place in Lahore.

Meanwhile, police officials said that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of death. Authorities are examining multiple angles and have obtained her mobile phone data to trace her last communications.

Investigators have identified several individuals, including a cab driver mentioned in her call data record (CDR), who will be questioned as part of the ongoing inquiry.