Jannat Mirza’s latest pictures break the internet

Pakistani social media sensation Jannat Mirza enjoys a massive fan following who obsessively stalk TikToker's beautiful looks on Instagram and other platforms. Her drop-dead gorgeous and glam looks have made her a fan favourite.

Jannat has an alluring social media feed that keeps her admirers hooked and, lately, her elegant looks of Eid went viral.

This time around, the social media influencer flaunted Mehndi on the second day as she donned a red and berry-colored dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

TikToker is no stranger to compliments and this time while her recent snaps garnered hundreds of thousands of reactions in a single day.

She achieved a significant milestone by becoming the most followed celebrity on TikTok, the widely popular short-form video hosting platform. With a staggering 22 million followers on her TikTok account, Jannat has cemented her place as one of the most prominent and successful social media personalities in the world.

Jannat’s popularity on social media can be attributed to her engaging and entertaining content that has captivated millions of viewers worldwide.