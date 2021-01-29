Mahira Khan criticised for repeatedly discussing Shahrukh Khan in her interviews
The Lollywood queen Mahira Khan is loved by everyone for her talent and her beauty. A true diva with a personing charm, the fashionista has been winning the hearts of millions of people with her stunning looks and acting projects like Humsafar, Shehr-e-Zaat, Sadqay Tumhare, Bin Roye etc.
The Superstar actress never forgets to talk about her experience in Bollywood and with her co-star Shahrukh Khan.
The 36-year-old superstar's adoration for her Raees co-star has sparked debate amongst the netizens, with them criticising her over discussing King Khan in every second interview.
Terming Mahira's constant mentioning as an obsession with Shahrukh Khan, social media were quick to mention that the Pakistani actress has a lot of projects apart from her Indian project.
The Humsafar star has been very vocal about her fan moments with Shahrukh Khan and her forever celebrity crush. Here are some of the comments:
Fondly reminiscing about her experience, Mahira Khan shares about her dream coming true.
The trollers need to take a break from criticising every move of the famous personalities, because it is human nature to have crushes and obsessions; same goes for the actors.
