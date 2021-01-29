Ayeza Khan crowned as the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram

Ayeza Khan is the ultimate superwoman in the entertainment fraternity currently, as she juggles her personal and professional life with utmost grace.

Now the stunner has dethroned her fellow actress, Aiman Khan, and has officially become the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram.

A whopping 8 million followers for the 30-year-old actress is a huge feat, but it does not come as a surprise since presently, Khan is the most sought out female star. The highest following on the social media app adds another feather to her cap of success.

Closely following behind, we have Aiman Khan with 7.9 million followers, and Superstar Mahira Khan with 7 million followers on Instagram.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star didn’t make any formal announcement about achieving the milestone, but her huge fan base was quick to notice the spike in her Instagram following.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

The actress is married to the Danish Taimoor, who is also a prominent name in the entertainment industry. They have two beautiful kids, daughter Hoorain and son Rayan.

On the work front, Khan is all set to star in HUM TV’s Chupke Chupke alongside Osman Khalid Butt.