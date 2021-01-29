Pakistan's first trans actress Rimal Ali joins PTI
Share
LAHORE – Rimal Ali, a Pakistani transgender actor, and model, has joined the ruling party, as coordinator for gender discrimination; days after getting physically assaulted by an ‘influential’ man in the Punjab capital.
Speaking to a media outlet after joining the politics, she said, "the incident forced me to do so; I joined the politics for vengeance."
She also mentioned focusing on the welfare sector and hopes to contribute to the ‘neglected’ community she belongs to.
The new 'Insaf Welfare Wing' member may have joined politics, but she told to continue her showbiz career as well. "I am engaged in various projects nowadays, my fans will see me in the coming days," Rahbra actress added.
Earlier in the first week of this month, Rimal alleged Jahanzaib Khan, a resident of Attock, for physically torturing her and for shaving her head and eyebrows.
Netizens have supported Ali in every step she has taken, and raised their voices for the transgender community.
‘Influential' man tortures Pakistan's first ... 01:53 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
LAHORE – Rimal Ali, a Pakistani transgender actor, and model was recently attacked and harassed in the Punjab ...
- PM hails CM Buzdar for razing palaces of land mafia04:15 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan's first trans actress Rimal Ali joins PTI03:25 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
- Ayeza Khan crowned as the most followed Pakistani celebrity on ...03:09 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
- PAKvSA: Green Shirts beat Proteas by 7 wickets in first Test02:59 PM | 29 Jan, 2021
-
-
- Wedding bells ring! Bakhtawar-Mahmood to tie the knot today11:10 AM | 29 Jan, 2021
- Paani Key Pankh – PM Imran launches documentary drama in Islamabad ...08:05 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021