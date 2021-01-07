‘Influential man’ tortures transgender actor Rimal Ali, shaves her head, eyebrows

LAHORE – Rimal Ali, a Pakistani transgender actor, and model was recently attacked and harassed in the Punjab capital.

Taking the incident to the photo-sharing application, Rimal alleged a man named Jahanzaib Khan, a resident of Attock, who has tortured and shaved her head and eyebrows.

“I am being oppressed daily so I can be prevented from working in the showbiz. My life is in danger, so if anything happens to me, Jahanzeb should be held accountable,” she mentioned in the latest post on Instagram.

Ali demanded justice from the authorities and complained that she has been facing threats every day.

Adding that, she holds no intention to manipulate or financially exploit anyone. "Don't we have the right to live with freedom? Please let us live."

She also claimed the alleged man's involvement in other murder cases.