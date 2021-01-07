Pakistan condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists: MOFA
03:02 PM | 7 Jan, 2021
Pakistan condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists: MOFA
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the use of Afghanistan soil by terrorists, Foreign Office spokesperson said Thursday.

In a statement, FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri urged the Afghanistan government to take abrupt action against terror groups finding shelter in Afghanistan to target Pakistan Armed Forces.

Earlier on Wednesday, a soldier embraced martyrdom when terrorists from inside Afghanistan fired across international border on a military post in Mohammad district.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 25-year-old Sepoy Fazal Wahid, a resident of Shangla in Swat valley, sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire and succumbed to his wounds later on.

Meanwhile, talks between the Taliban and Kabul government to bring peace to Afghanistan have resumed in the Qatari capital.

In the meeting, it was decided that the teams appointed by the two sides to discuss the agenda topics would begin their work next Saturday to discuss the issues on the agenda.

Pakistan also welcomes the beginning of the second round of Intra Afghan negotiations in Doha.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that the two sides have made significant progress by finalizing the rules and procedures last month and have now reconvened to discuss issues.

FO added that the year 2020 witnessed considerable progress towards peace in Afghanistan, with a number of positive developments, including the conclusion of the U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement on 29 February 2020, the start of intra-Afghan Negotiations on 12 September 2020, and agreement on Rules and Procedures on 2 December 2020, which paved the way for meaningful progress in the peace talks.

