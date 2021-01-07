TCF wins South Asia’s “Best Presented Annual Report Award 2019” 

ISLAMABAD - The Citizens Foundation (TCF) has been declared the winner of South Asia’s “Best Presented Annual Report Award 2019” in the Non-Government Organization category by the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA).

SAFA is a forum of the highest-ranking accounting bodies in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) area, which includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

The SAFA Committee for Improvement in Transparency, Accountability, & Governance (ITAG) announces awards for best presented annual report each year on the basis of its evaluation of published annual reports entries from aforementioned South Asian countries.

TCF has been declared the winner of the “Best Presented Annual Report” for the fourth time. Previously, it has received the Runner-up award and Certificate of Merit multiple times.

"TCF has always been committed to the highest standards of ethical principles, governance and transparency in its disclosures," said Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmad, President and CEO, TCF. "We give it all to ensure that our donors and other stakeholders know how much donations are being raised and how they are being utilized for various programmes within TCF.”

Established in 1995, “TCF is perhaps the largest network of independently run schools in the world." as quoted by “The Economist.” It is educating 266,000 deserving students across its network of 1,625 schools in Pakistan where girls make up 50% of the classroom.