Vehicle registrations to be cancelled for Token Tax defaulters starting this date

Vehicle Registrations In Pakistan To Be Revoked Over Unpaid Token Taxes

LAHORE – Excise and Taxation Department in Pakistani capital is enforcing stern rules for Vehicle Registration and warned of revocation over unpaid taxes.

The vehicle’s registration will be revoked from January 1 in the wake of unpaid token taxes as part of the new policy, and defaulters will face a hefty 200% penalty on their outstanding dues.

Excise spokesperson urged vehicle owners with overdue taxes to settle their payments promptly to avoid legal consequences. To further assist taxpayers, officials are offering 20-day grace period for tax payments, stressing the importance of paying on time to avoid penalties.

Islamabad DC reiterated strict enforcement, confirming that a crackdown on vehicles with unpaid taxes will begin after January 1. He urged people to ensure their token taxes are paid to prevent inconvenience and additional charges.

The new initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to combat tax evasion, with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) targeting a tax collection goal of Rs980 billion by December.

