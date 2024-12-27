Sbp Announces Holiday On Jan 1

KARACHI – The State Bank has declared Wednesday, January 1, 2025, as a “Bank Holiday,” during which all banks, development finance institutions, and microfinance banks will remain closed for public transactions.

According to the spokesperson, employees of banks, development finance institutions, and microfinance banks will report to work as usual despite the closure for public dealings.

On Dec 23, the federal government issued a schedule of public and optional holidays for 2025.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification in this regard, stating that 11 public holidays will be observed across Pakistan in the upcoming year.

The first holiday will be observed on February 5 on account of Kashmir Day while next holiday will be on March 23, marking Pakistan Day.