Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Bilawal Bhutto vows to defend Pakistan’s nuclear programme

Bilawal Bhutto Vows To Defend Pakistans Nuclear Programme

GARHI KHUDA BUX – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has cautioned about international challenges facing Pakistan, asserting that statements targeting Pakistan are not about individuals but aimed at its nuclear program and missile technology.

Speaking at Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary in Garhi Khuda Bux on Friday, Bilawal highlighted Benazir’s legacy as a champion of the underprivileged, the first Muslim woman Prime Minister, and a global leader who fought for the people until her martyrdom.

Bilawal criticised those behind Benazir’s assassination, accusing them of attempting to suppress the voices of provinces and impose puppet leaders willing to compromise on Pakistan’s sovereignty, nuclear assets, and national interests.

He stressed the need for unity among political stakeholders to address internal and external challenges, emphasizing that no single party has the mandate to resolve these issues alone.

Bilawal also expressed disappointment over unfulfilled agreements with the current government, warning against unilateral decisions and urging collective solutions for the nation’s crises.

He called out foreign powers for their attempts to undermine Pakistan’s defense capabilities, particularly the nuclear and missile programs, pledging that PPP would never allow any compromise on these assets.

In a direct message to PTI founder Imran Khan, Bilawal criticised international voices supporting him, questioning their motives and linking them to opposition against Pakistan’s strategic policies.

Bilawal reaffirmed PPP’s commitment to safeguarding Pakistan against conspiracies and ensuring the nation’s continued strength and sovereignty.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 27 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search