Bilawal Bhutto vows to defend Pakistan’s nuclear programme

GARHI KHUDA BUX – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has cautioned about international challenges facing Pakistan, asserting that statements targeting Pakistan are not about individuals but aimed at its nuclear program and missile technology.

Speaking at Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary in Garhi Khuda Bux on Friday, Bilawal highlighted Benazir’s legacy as a champion of the underprivileged, the first Muslim woman Prime Minister, and a global leader who fought for the people until her martyrdom.

Bilawal criticised those behind Benazir’s assassination, accusing them of attempting to suppress the voices of provinces and impose puppet leaders willing to compromise on Pakistan’s sovereignty, nuclear assets, and national interests.

He stressed the need for unity among political stakeholders to address internal and external challenges, emphasizing that no single party has the mandate to resolve these issues alone.

Bilawal also expressed disappointment over unfulfilled agreements with the current government, warning against unilateral decisions and urging collective solutions for the nation’s crises.

He called out foreign powers for their attempts to undermine Pakistan’s defense capabilities, particularly the nuclear and missile programs, pledging that PPP would never allow any compromise on these assets.

In a direct message to PTI founder Imran Khan, Bilawal criticised international voices supporting him, questioning their motives and linking them to opposition against Pakistan’s strategic policies.

Bilawal reaffirmed PPP’s commitment to safeguarding Pakistan against conspiracies and ensuring the nation’s continued strength and sovereignty.