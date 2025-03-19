Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Sarah Pobereskin thanks The Telegraph for apology to Zia Chishti

Sarah Pobereskin Thanks The Telegraph For Apology To Zia Chishti

LONDON – Sarah Pobereskin expressed her gratitude to Britain’s leading newspaper, The Telegraph, for issuing an unprecedented series of apologies and paying damages to her husband, Zia Chishti, a Pakistani-American technology entrepreneur. This followed incorrect allegations that he had engaged in sexual misconduct.

Ms Pobereskin spoke out after The Telegraph informed The London High Court that it was apologizing to Mr Chishti for making these accusations against him regarding a former employee of Afiniti Limited, Tatiana Spottiswoode. She emphasized that her husband’s decisive victory against The Telegraph over these false allegations confirmed that Mr Chishti had been unfairly accused.

A graduate of Cambridge University and Harvard Business School, Ms. Pobereskin stated, “The past three years have been very challenging. As a professional woman with decades of experience, I understand the difficulties women face in the workplace. Like my husband, I firmly believe that everyone deserves to work and live free from harassment. However, false accusations undermine that mission and, unfortunately, make it less likely for women to be taken seriously.”

Zia Chishti, founder of Invisalign and other companies, expressed pride in his husband for clearing his name and gratitude to The Telegraph for its apology regarding false allegations that caused significant stress for his family. Chishti had sued the newspaper over thirteen articles published between November 2021 and February 2023, which reported on claims made by Ms Spottiswoode to the U.S. Congress.

The High Court proceedings involved extensive personal communications revealing that Ms Spottiswoode had repeatedly expressed romantic interest in Chishti, contradicting her claims of harassment. The Telegraph acknowledged that its allegations were false and misleading, apologizing and agreeing to pay Chishti substantial damages. Legal expert Alan Dershowitz noted that the case highlighted the need for due process and fairness in allegations. Chishti’s counsel, Ben Chew, remarked on the significance of The Telegraph’s abandonment of its defence of truth as further vindication for Chishti following his prior success in a defamation case in Pakistan.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 19 March 2025 Wednesday
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.75 367.25
UAE Dirham AED 76.15 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Euro EUR 305.5 308.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.85 199.25
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.89 1.95
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search