Hassan Nawaz declared tax defaulter in UK, fined £5.2 million

Hassan Nawaz, son of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has been declared a tax defaulter in the United Kingdom and fined £5.2 million by British tax authorities.

According to the latest list released by the UK government, Hassan Nawaz failed to pay approximately £9.4 million in taxes for the period between April 5, 2015, and April 6, 2016.

The UK tax authority has imposed the penalty, and details of the case have been published on the British government’s official website.