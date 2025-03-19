Alkhidmat Foundation official arrested in Rs80 million Fraud

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Alkhidmat Foundation Official Arrested In Rs 80 Million Fraud Case

Authorities have arrested Zahid Siddique, a former official of Alkhidmat Foundation Multan, for allegedly embezzling Rs 80 million in a financial fraud case.

According to the FIA Cyber Crime spokesperson, Siddique was apprehended while attempting to flee from Lahore International Airport. Investigations revealed that he had misappropriated over Rs 14 billion through fraudulent schemes, leading to two separate cases being registered against him.

One of the major frauds involved an American donor, Asif, who transferred Rs 12 million to the NGO’s account. Instead of using the funds for their intended purpose, Siddique allegedly diverted Rs 70 million into his personal account. Further investigations revealed that he had also collected donations through personal checks rather than depositing them into the organization’s official bank account.

To cover his tracks, Siddique reportedly hid financial records and forged documents. The former president of Alkhidmat Foundation had previously filed a case against him, but he was declared an absconder after evading arrest.

FIA officials confirmed that Siddique was also involved in an online fraud case, further adding to the list of allegations against him.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

