itel Launches Power 70 in Pakistan: Say Goodbye to Battery Anxiety—Sukoon Hai with a 10,000mAh Mega Battery!

Itel, a global leader in affordable smart technology, has officially launched Itel Power 70 in Pakistan. With an industry-first 10,000mAh dual-power system, itel Power 70 sets a new benchmark for battery life.

Built for those who never want to worry about their phone dying, the Power 70 ensures uninterrupted connectivity, whether working, travelling, or enjoying entertainment—because Sukoon Hai, when your battery lasts for days!

Power That Never Lets You Down

At the heart of the Power 70 is a 6,000mAh built-in battery combined with a 4,000mAh detachable power pack, delivering unmatched battery life. Enjoy up to 25 hours of TikTok, 162 hours of music, or 48 hours of light gaming—all on a single charge. Plus, reverse charging lets you share power with other devices, ensuring you and those around you stay connected. No more power anxiety; whether you’re a student, a professional, a rider on the go, or someone who loves binge-watching, the Power 70 keeps up with your lifestyle for days, not hours.

Built for Everyday Pakistanis

Built for everyday Pakistanis, the Itel Power 70 is designed to handle real-life challenges. It is IP54 water and dust resistant, has a drop-resistant airbag case, and has a 4-year battery health guarantee, so you can focus on life without worrying about your phone.

Whether you’re a student, professional, delivery rider, or binge-watcher, the 18W fast charging ensures you’re always powered up. Beyond its massive battery, the Power 70 delivers smooth performance with the Helio G50 Ultimate chipset, 8GB expandable RAM, and 128GB storage, giving you ample space for apps, photos, and entertainment.

At just PKR 24,999, it’s an unbeatable deal. It offers top-tier power, performance, and durability without breaking the bank. No more low battery stress—just non-stop sukoon!

Now available across Pakistan.

 

