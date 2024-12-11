Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Grand Finale Of Pubgm X Realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches With Big Prizes To Win

realme, the fastest-growing smartphone brand, continues to revolutionize the gaming industry with its commitment to delivering top-tier performance at an accessible price.

Focusing on cutting-edge smartphone hardware, realme empowers gamers to enjoy their favorite titles seamlessly without needing hefty investments.

This dedication to gaming excellence is perfectly showcased in the ongoing PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament, where the journey to gaming supremacy has reached an electrifying stage. Out of fierce competition, 36 teams have qualified for the semi-finals, moving one step closer to glory in this thrilling event.

Catch the electrifying action live on realme’s official YouTube and Facebook channels from December 9 to 11, where 36 teams will battle fiercely for a coveted spot in the Grand Finale. As the tension builds, the stakes couldn’t be higher! The Grand Finale—set to unfold from December 13 to 15—promises to be an epic clash of strategy, skill, and determination, with teams vying for glory and an incredible prize pool. Don’t miss a moment of the excitement as champions rise and legends are made!

This tournament offers an impressive prize pool of PKR 500,000. The champion team will take home four cutting-edge realme 13+ 5G smartphones, celebrated for their TÜV SÜD Lag-Free Certification and unparalleled performance powered by the Dimensity 7300E processor. These flagship smartphones guarantee the ultimate gaming experience. Meanwhile, the runners-up will receive their share of the cash prize, ensuring every finalist feels rewarded for their stellar efforts.

This collaboration between realme and PUBGM, under the official slogan “Speed for Victory,” aims to empower the gaming community while showcasing realme’s latest 13+ smartphone, designed to deliver a seamless, hang-free mobile gaming experience powered by the fastest processor in the under PKR 100,000 segment.

Fans of PUBG Mobile and Realme’s innovative technology are invited to tune in, cheer for their favorite teams, and witness thrilling moments of skill and strategy. The tournament aligns with the launch of the Realme Number 13 series, highlighting Realme’s dedication to empowering gamers and delivering unmatched performance in the smartphone market.

Stay tuned for live updates, epic plays, and the crowning of the ultimate PUBG Mobile champions. Let the battle for supremacy begin!

 

