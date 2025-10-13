Chaos in Muridke as TLP clashes with Police, Rangers leave SHO dead, dozens injured

MURIDKE/LAHORE – Muridke witnessed violent clashes as Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protesters clashed with police, leaving Punjab Police SHO dead while multiple police and party activists wounded in a dramatic escalation of the “Labbaik Aqsa” march.

As per international media, security forces launched late-night operation against supporters of protesters, as the right-wing group advanced march toward capital.

Police and paramilitary units reportedly deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd. The group also alleges that their main leadership container was set on fire during the operation. Videos of the crackdown have gone viral on social media, and protests are reportedly spreading to other cities across Punjab. Authorities have imposed Section 144 in affected areas and suspended mobile internet access to prevent further unrest.

Police moved to disperse TLP demonstrators early Monday, prompting injuries and tragic death of SHO Shehzad Nawaz Jhamat of Sheikhupura’s Factory Area Police Station.

Several officers were injured, while religious party claimed that their leader Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi and other senior figures were shot and critically wounded during the crackdown. The party also reported that dozens of activists were injured or killed, though these numbers could not be independently verified by Daily Pakistan.

According to TLP activists, police opened heavy fire on marchers and used tear gas against their central container. The party also claimed that Saad Rizvi lost consciousness due to tear gas exposure.

Authorities stated the government summoned TLP negotiating team overnight, but no members returned. During wee hours, police launched a full-scale operation that continued during Fajr prayers.

TLP Protest

TLP launched its march from Lahore to Islamabad on October 10 in protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza, but the march had been stalled in Muridke since Saturday night. A

Earlier, TLP chief Saad Rizvi had vowed not to abandon solidarity with Palestine, while accusing the government of aligning with Israel. DIG Operations Lahore Faisal Kamran stated that TLP activists had attacked police, injuring over 100 personnel and taking dozens hostage.

The confrontation marks a dramatic escalation in TLP protests, raising fears of further unrest and nationwide disruptions.