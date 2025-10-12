Motorway, GT Road Closed, Trenches dug on other routes to stop TLP protesters

ISLAMABAD – Local authorities and law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) in Punjab dug up trenches on key routes across central Punjab in bid to block Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers from moving towards Islamabad.

In Gujranwala, police set up a checkpoint at Sadhuoki, where the GT Road was broken and trenches dug. The convoy had stayed at Shahdara Bridge last night, with its next expected stop at Chand Da Qila in Gujranwala.

The district administration dug large trenches on both sides of the GT Road before the Chowk, making it impossible for vehicles to pass through.

Similar roadblocks have been created at several other locations. Trenches were dug up on both sides of Chenab River bridge connecting Wazirabad and Gujrat, GT Road in Khariyan and both sides of the Jhelum River bridge were closed.

These blockades have caused complete disruption of connectivity between various districts of Central Punjab. These trenches also damaged PTCL telephone lines, with government personnel seen repairing the cables.

Sialkot International Airport administration confirmed that airport operations remain fully functional. According to Motorway Police, all routes from Lahore to the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have been closed for the past three days.

GT Road has been blocked at several points with trenches and containers, and obstructions have also been placed on the M-2 Motorway.

Authorities say the measures are part of a preventive strategy to maintain law and order amid the TLP protest march.