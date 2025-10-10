Internet service suspended, rallies restricted in Islamabad, Pindi amid TLP protest call

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in Pakistan’s twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi ordered total shutdown of mobile and internet services, with no timeline for restoration as a religious party called for protests.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will implement the directive issued by the Ministry of Interior.

Punjab government also imposed Section 144 across the province for ten days, banning any gatherings of four or more people in public spaces. Authorities have warned that the restriction does not spare weddings, prayers, or funerals, though offices and courts remain operational.

Display of weapons and use of loudspeakers are now completely prohibited, and all public gatherings are strictly forbidden. Citizens are urged to stay alert and follow official instructions as security measures tighten across the region.

Punjab remained tense after clashes between police and religious party supporters, leaving several people injured, including around a dozen policemen. The unrest followed party’s call for a march to Islamabad to protest outside the US embassy in support of Palestinians.

Authorities blocked city entry points, sealed the TLP headquarters, and detained over 100 supporters to prevent violence.

Despite these measures, confrontations continued on Multan Road, with party activists erecting barricades, vandalizing businesses, and damaging vehicles. Cases under anti-terrorism laws have been lodged against hundreds of party members, including party chief.