Early Look: V60 Lite Promises Travel-Ready Photography and Power

LAHORE – Industry whispers suggest that vivo Pakistan is preparing to unveil a new device, the V60 Lite, designed for those who live to explore. Early hints point to a strong focus on portrait photography, a category vivo has long excelled in, now tailored for travelers, adventurers, and lifestyle seekers. This time, the device seems built as a must-bring companion for journeys, combining style, performance, and the photography expertise vivo is known for. Insiders say the V60 Lite will carry forward vivo’s Aura Portrait legacy, now adapted for capturing memorable moments on the go.

At the heart of the V60 Lite story is a relentless pursuit of portrait excellence, with vivo bringing its celebrated Aura Light technology into a new era. Great lighting has always been the hidden key to stunning photography, and vivo knows it better than anyone. Over the years, the brand has refined its signature Aura Light Portrait technology, and with the rumored AI Aura Light Portrait 3.0, the V60 Lite could mark its most advanced step yet. Sources point to a redesigned AI Aura Light with 100% brighter output and a larger, softer illumination area, delivering portraits with natural, dimensional depth. Backed by vivo’s professional imaging lab, this next-generation system is said to master even the most challenging environments, from late-night dinners and cozy bar gatherings to neon-lit city streets. Paired with a 50 MP Sony IMX882 camera that captures more light, reduces noise, and preserves details in low-light conditions, the V60 Lite promises to be the ultimate travel photography companion.

Riding the AI wave, the V60 Lite’s AI Image Studio gets a major upgrade, offering smarter, effortless touch-ups wherever your adventures take you. The rumored AI Four-Season Portrait is only available in the V60 Lite 5G version, and infuses virtual elements into real-world scenes, transforming a single image into seasonal backdrops with unique palettes and atmospheric effects. Whether snapping unique check-in photos at landmarks or capturing friends on bustling streets, upgraded AI tools can intelligently remove unwanted objects or passersby, ensuring every shot looks polished and professional, perfect for travel memories that stand out.

Design also gets a notable refresh, insiders say, with minimalism meeting modern elegance. Classic colors such as Elegant Black return, but Titanium Blue reportedly steals the spotlight with a chic, versatile vibe suited to any travel scenario. The camera module gets a subtle yet clever update: vertically aligned lenses now sit in a compact, streamlined frame, giving the back a clean, sophisticated look that feels premium without being flashy. Sources hint that the curves and edges have been refined for an even lighter, slimmer feel, measuring around 7.59mm in thickness, a design that’s easy to slip into a travel bag, practical to carry in a pocket, or comfortable to use one-handed during commutes and everyday routines.

Performance is rumored to be another standout, especially for those who want seamless entertainment while traveling. Leaks suggest it could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor for the 5G version, and Snapdragon 685 processor for the 4G version, bringing smoother gaming and everyday use than previous Lite models. The display is also rumored to step up with a bigger, more immersive design that’s perfect for younger users who spend hours on streaming or long scrolling sessions. And to keep it all going, the V60 Lite is said to feature a massive 6500 mAh BlueVolt Battery with 90W FlashCharge, a combination that might just make it a reliable all-day companion for commutes, travel, and everything in between without constantly searching for a plug point.

Insiders hint that the V60 Lite could redefine what a travel-ready V-series device can do, blending next-gen portrait tech, sleek design, and powerhouse performance into one versatile package. Every detail, from AI Aura Light Portrait to the massive battery, points to a phone built for those who want more from every adventure. Stay tuned as vivo prepares to unveil the V60 Lite and a new chapter in mobile innovation.