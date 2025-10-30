Panic in Bengaluru bank after Wi-Fi named ‘Pakistan Zindabad’

Panic erupted in a private bank in Bengaluru, Karnataka, after its Wi-Fi ID was reportedly changed to “Pakistan Zindabad.”

According to Indian media reports, a man named Govardhan Singh lodged a police complaint after noticing the suspicious Wi-Fi name at the bank two days ago.

The complainant is said to be affiliated with the Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the hardline Hindu organization Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). Bajrang Dal members alleged that anti-national elements were active in the area.

The bank, however, clarified that it had recently hired a local technician to repair its Wi-Fi system, after which the network name was changed.

Police said they attempted to contact the technician for investigation, but he had already left the bank, and his phone was now switched off.

Authorities have registered a case and launched a search for the technician, but he remains untraceable.