Election tribunal upholds Maryam Nawaz’s victory from PP-159

LAHROE – The Election Tribunal Lahore has dismissed a petition challenging the election victory of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The petition was filed by PTI candidate Mehr Sharafat Ali, who had contested Maryam Nawaz’s success in the provincial constituency PP-159, Lahore.

Announcing the reserved verdict, Judge Rana Zahid Mahmood ruled that the petitioner failed to meet the requirements of Rule 144 of the Election Act 2017, making the petition inadmissible.

According to the decision, the petitioner’s signatures were missing from several pages of the election petition, and in the affidavit, the page verified by the oath commissioner did not include the petitioner’s name or his father’s name.

Barrister Asadullah Chattha, representing Maryam Nawaz, argued that the petition was not maintainable and did not fulfill basic legal requirements.

The tribunal agreed, stating that Barrister Chattha’s arguments carried weight and that the petition could not be referred for a formal trial.

With this decision, Maryam Nawaz’s victory from PP-159 remains intact.