Political Criminals, Terror Groups targeting Anti-Smuggling Efforts: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry made it clear that any decision on Gaza peace will be solely up to Pakistan’s government and parliament.

Army spokesperon said Pakistan is a sovereign nation fully prepared to defend its borders and citizens. Turning his sights to Afghanistan, DG ISPR said terrorists will never be negotiated with adding that Pakistan’s swift and powerful response to Afghan Taliban provocations delivered exactly the results Islamabad wanted.

He said Afghan drug smugglers are now meddling in politics while flooding Pakistan with narcotics.

On the domestic front, he highlighted ongoing high-stakes military operations in Tirah and KP, reporting 1,667 terrorists neutralized during the crackdown on Fitna al-Khawarij. He warned that certain political criminals and terrorist groups are actively obstructing anti-crime and anti-smuggling efforts, but vowed that Pakistan’s institutions will **continue until terrorism is eradicated.

Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry’s message was clear: Pakistan will act decisively, protect its people, and remain unwavering against terrorism, smuggling, and external pressures.