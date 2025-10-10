Amazon set to launch satellite broadband service in Pakistan next year

ISLAMABAD – Amazon is set to introduce satellite broadband services in Pakistan next year through its Project Kuiper initiative, offering users access to high-speed internet.

A significant meeting was held between Shiza Fatima Khawaja, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunications, and the Amazon Project Kuiper delegation. According to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, this collaboration marks an important step toward the advancement of Pakistan’s digital landscape.

Project Kuiper, initiated under the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite program, is slated to begin providing satellite broadband services in Pakistan by the end of 2026. This multi-billion-dollar global investment is aimed at expanding access to fast internet worldwide.

The project will particularly focus on delivering internet services to remote areas where connectivity is currently limited or unavailable.

Welcoming Amazon’s interest in Pakistan, the Federal Minister stated that the arrival of Project Kuiper would be a key move towards promoting digital inclusion and strengthening the country’s connectivity ecosystem.

She emphasized that this investment aligns with the government’s vision of building a “Digital Pakistan,” where every citizen, regardless of geography, has access to fast, affordable, and secure internet services.

With a massive constellation of 3,236 satellites, Project Kuiper aims to provide high-performance broadband at speeds of up to 400 Mbps, using affordable terminals to reach a wider audience.