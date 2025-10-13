Latest

Forex

Currency Rate in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal to PKR – 13 Oct 2025

By News Desk
8:44 am | Oct 13, 2025

ISLAMABAD — Foreign exchange market opened today with major currencies showing mild fluctuations against local unit, while US Dollar maintained firm stance.

US Dollar (USD) traded at 282.7 (buying) and 282.8 (selling), reflecting relative stability amid global market uncertainty. Euro (EUR) gained slightly, quoted at 331.9 for buying and 335.4 for selling, as European Central Bank hinted at holding interest rates steady to curb inflation.

UK Pound remained strong at 380.7 (buying) and 383.7 (selling), advancing its upward momentum driven by improving UK economic sentiment. UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal stood firm at 76.95 / 77.95 and 75.35 / 76.00 respectively, in line with the stability of oil-linked currencies.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar USD 282.7 282.8
EUR Euro EUR 331.9 335.4
GBP UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.7 383.7
AED U.A.E Dirham AED 76.95 77.95
SAR Saudi Riyal SAR 75.35 76
AUD Australian Dollar AUD 185.4 190.4
BHD Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.9 754.4
CAD Canadian Dollar CAD 205.6 212.6
CNY China Yuan CNY 39.8 40.2
DKK Danish Krone DKK 44.55 45.15
HKD Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.45 36.8
INR Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
JPY Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.55 922.55
MYR Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.3 67.9
NOK Norwegians Krone NOK 28.37 28.67
NZD New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.85 166.85
OMR Omani Riyal OMR 731.15 738.65
QAR Qatari Riyal QAR 77.32 78.02
SEK Swedish Korona SEK 30.05 30.35
SGD Singapore Dollar SGD 216.8 221.55
CHF Swiss Franc CHF 355.12 357.87
THB Thai Bhat THB 8.73 8.88
   
