Currency Rate in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal to PKR – 13 Oct 2025

ISLAMABAD — Foreign exchange market opened today with major currencies showing mild fluctuations against local unit, while US Dollar maintained firm stance.

US Dollar (USD) traded at 282.7 (buying) and 282.8 (selling), reflecting relative stability amid global market uncertainty. Euro (EUR) gained slightly, quoted at 331.9 for buying and 335.4 for selling, as European Central Bank hinted at holding interest rates steady to curb inflation.

UK Pound remained strong at 380.7 (buying) and 383.7 (selling), advancing its upward momentum driven by improving UK economic sentiment. UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal stood firm at 76.95 / 77.95 and 75.35 / 76.00 respectively, in line with the stability of oil-linked currencies.