Currency Rate in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal to PKR – 13 Oct 2025

ISLAMABAD — Foreign exchange market opened today with major currencies showing mild fluctuations against local unit, while US Dollar maintained firm stance.
US Dollar (USD) traded at 282.7 (buying) and 282.8 (selling), reflecting relative stability amid global market uncertainty. Euro (EUR) gained slightly, quoted at 331.9 for buying and 335.4 for selling, as European Central Bank hinted at holding interest rates steady to curb inflation.
UK Pound remained strong at 380.7 (buying) and 383.7 (selling), advancing its upward momentum driven by improving UK economic sentiment. UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal stood firm at 76.95 / 77.95 and 75.35 / 76.00 respectively, in line with the stability of oil-linked currencies.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|USD US Dollar
|USD
|282.7
|282.8
|EUR Euro
|EUR
|331.9
|335.4
|GBP UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|380.7
|383.7
|AED U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.95
|77.95
|SAR Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.35
|76
|AUD Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.4
|190.4
|BHD Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|746.9
|754.4
|CAD Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.6
|212.6
|CNY China Yuan
|CNY
|39.8
|40.2
|DKK Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.55
|45.15
|HKD Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.45
|36.8
|INR Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.12
|3.21
|JPY Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.88
|1.98
|KWD Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.55
|922.55
|MYR Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|67.3
|67.9
|NOK Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.37
|28.67
|NZD New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.85
|166.85
|OMR Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.15
|738.65
|QAR Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.32
|78.02
|SEK Swedish Korona
|SEK
|30.05
|30.35
|SGD Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|216.8
|221.55
|CHF Swiss Franc
|CHF
|355.12
|357.87
|THB Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.73
|8.88