Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – 12 October 2025

KARACHI – Major and regional currencies remains largely stable against Pakistani rupee. According to the latest rates, the US Dollar (USD) is being bought at 282.7 and sold at 282.8, reflecting minimal fluctuation.

Euro (EUR) is trading at 331.9 for buying and 335.4 for selling, while UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remains strong at 380.7 for buying and 383.7 for selling. Swiss Franc (CHF) is also maintaining a steady position at 355.12 for buying and 357.87 for selling.

Other notable currencies include the Australian Dollar (AUD) at 185.4/190.4, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 205.6/212.6, and Singapore Dollar (SGD) at 216.8/221.55.