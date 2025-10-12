Latest

Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – 12 October 2025

By News Desk
11:14 am | Oct 12, 2025

KARACHI – Major and regional currencies remains largely stable against Pakistani rupee. According to the latest rates, the US Dollar (USD) is being bought at 282.7 and sold at 282.8, reflecting minimal fluctuation.

Euro (EUR) is trading at 331.9 for buying and 335.4 for selling, while UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remains strong at 380.7 for buying and 383.7 for selling. Swiss Franc (CHF) is also maintaining a steady position at 355.12 for buying and 357.87 for selling.

Other notable currencies include the Australian Dollar (AUD) at 185.4/190.4, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 205.6/212.6, and Singapore Dollar (SGD) at 216.8/221.55.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
Australian Dollar AUD 185.4 190.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.9 754.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.6 212.6
China Yuan CNY 39.8 40.2
Danish Krone DKK 44.55 45.15
Euro EUR 331.9 335.4
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.45 36.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.55 922.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.3 67.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.85 166.85
Norwegian Krone NOK 28.37 28.67
Omani Riyal OMR 731.15 738.65
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.32 78.02
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.35 76
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.8 221.55
Swedish Krona SEK 30.05 30.35
Swiss Franc CHF 355.12 357.87
Thai Baht THB 8.73 8.88
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.95 77.95
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.7 383.7
US Dollar USD 282.7 282.8
   
