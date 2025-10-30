Currency Exchange Rates Today – Convert US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 30 Oct 2025

Latest

By Our Correspondent
10:22 am | Oct 30, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee witnessed fluctuation against foreign currencies, as interbank and open market rates showed only slight movement in key currencies, including US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound, according to the latest figures released by local exchange associations.

On Thursday, US Dollar’s buying rate remains at Rs282.55, selling at Rs282.85, showing narrow margin and steady performance compared to the previous session. Euro traded at Rs331.85 (buying) and Rs335.35 (selling), while UK Pound Sterling stood higher at Rs380.85 for buying and Rs383.85 for selling.

UAE Dirham was recorded at Rs76.85 for buying and Rs77.85 for selling, whereas Saudi Riyal traded at Rs75.65 and Rs76.3, respectively.

Kuwaiti Dinar remained the most expensive foreign currency in the local market, trading between Rs913.60 and Rs922.60, followed by the Bahraini Dinar, which stood between Rs746.7 and Rs754.2.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.55 282.85
Euro EUR 331.85 335.35
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.85 383.85
UAE Dirham AED 76.85 77.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.65 76.3
Australian Dollar AUD 185.25 190.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.7 754.2
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 212.5
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.25 39.65
Danish Krone DKK 43.70 44.10
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.50 922.50
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.30 66.90
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.40 162.40
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.85 28.15
Omani Riyal OMR 731.35 738.85
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.95 77.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.90 221.65
Swedish Krona SEK 29.60 29.90
Swiss Franc CHF 352.54 355.29
Thai Baht THB 8.45 8.60
 
