Latest

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market – Dollar, Pound, Riyal, Dirham Rate – 4 Oct 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:25 am | Oct 4, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows mixed fluctuation against major foreign currencies, with slight variations in buying and selling rates across open markets.

US dollar remained at Rs282.2 for buying and Rs282.5 for selling, amid minor movement compared to earlier sessions. Euro traded at Rs331.60 (buying) and Rs335.1 (selling), while UK pound sterling was seen higher at Rs380.50 and Rs383.50.

UAE dirham hovered at Rs76.90 for buying and Rs77.90 for selling, while the Saudi riyal was recorded at Rs75.25 and Rs75.90.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.2 282.5
Euro EUR 331.6 335.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.5 383.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.9 77.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 75.9
Australian Dollar AUD 185.1 190.1
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.5 754
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.1 212.1
China Yuan CNY 39.62 40.02
Danish Krone DKK 44.25 44.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.27 36.62
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.45 922.45
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.25 67.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.8 166.8
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.37 28.67
Omani Riyal OMR 731.05 738.55
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.22 77.92
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.6 221.35
Swedish Korona SEK 29.99 30.29
Swiss Franc CHF 355.12 357.87
Thai Bhat THB 8.73 8.88
Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

Related News

Search now