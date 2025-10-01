US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – 1 October 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows stability against key international currencies, with only minor fluctuations observed in the open market, according to data from local exchange companies.

US dollar remained at Rs282.25 for buying and Rs282.35 for selling, showing steady position in the market. Euro remains firm, quoted at Rs333.50 (buying) and Rs334.50 (selling), while UK Pound Sterling was recorded at Rs379.50 and Rs383.50, respectively.

Saudi Riyal stood at Rs75.15 for buying and Rs75.80 for selling, UAE Dirham traded at Rs77.00 and Rs78.00. Qatari Riyal and Omani Riyal were recorded at Rs77.22 and Rs731.05 (buying), with selling prices of Rs77.92 and Rs738.55, respectively.