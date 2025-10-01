US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – 1 October 2025

Latest

8:58 am | Oct 1, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows stability against key international currencies, with only minor fluctuations observed in the open market, according to data from local exchange companies.

US dollar remained at Rs282.25 for buying and Rs282.35 for selling, showing steady position in the market. Euro remains firm, quoted at Rs333.50 (buying) and Rs334.50 (selling), while UK Pound Sterling was recorded at Rs379.50 and Rs383.50, respectively.

Saudi Riyal stood at Rs75.15 for buying and Rs75.80 for selling, UAE Dirham traded at Rs77.00 and Rs78.00. Qatari Riyal and Omani Riyal were recorded at Rs77.22 and Rs731.05 (buying), with selling prices of Rs77.92 and Rs738.55, respectively.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.25 282.35
Euro EUR 333.50 334.50
UK Pound Sterling GBP 379.50 383.50
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.15 75.80
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.00 78.00
Australian Dollar AUD 185.00 190.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.40 753.90
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.00 212.00
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.52 39.92
Danish Krone DKK 44.15 44.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.27 36.62
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.35 922.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.15 67.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.70 166.70
Norwegian Krone NOK 28.37 28.67
Omani Riyal OMR 731.05 738.55
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.22 77.92
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.25 221.25
Swedish Krona SEK 29.99 30.29
Swiss Franc CHF 355.02 357.77
Thai Baht THB 8.73 8.88
   
