US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to Pakistani rupees – Exchange Rate Today – 2 Dec 2025

By News Desk
8:51 am | Dec 2, 2025
KARACHI – US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal took center stage as the most actively monitored currencies, with updated rates reflecting ongoing fluctuations in global and regional markets.

On Tuesday, US Dollar remains at Rs281.5 and being sold at Rs283, maintaining its firm position amid international economic uncertainty. Euro continues its upward trend, posted at Rs326 for buying and Rs328.5 for selling.

UK Pound Sterling remains elevated at Rs372 for buying and Rs375.5 for selling, showing. UAE Dirham stands at Rs76.65 (buying) and Rs77.4 (selling), and the Saudi Riyal is trading at Rs75.05 and Rs75.5, respectively—both showing stability as major Gulf currencies.

Australian Dollar is being bought at Rs182.5 and sold at Rs186.5, while the Canadian Dollar stands at Rs200 and Rs205. Regional currencies such as the Indian Rupee (Rs3.1 / Rs3.19) and the Chinese Yuan (Rs39.25 / Rs39.65) showed minor variations.

High-value currencies like the Kuwaiti Dinar, trading at Rs911.5 (buying) and Rs921.5 (selling), and the Omani Riyal, at Rs729.6 and Rs739.6, also remain strong in the local market.

Currency Exchange Rates 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.5 283
Euro EUR 326 328.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 375.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.05 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.5 186.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745 755
Canadian Dollar CAD 200 205
China Yuan CNY 39.25 39.65
Danish Krone DKK 43.15 43.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.85 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.1 3.19
Japanese Yen JPY 1.79 1.89
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.5 921.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.5 67.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.15 158.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.3 27.6
Omani Riyal OMR 729.6 739.6
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.55 77.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 215.5 220.5
Swedish Korona SEK 29.1 29.4
Swiss Franc CHF 346.1 348.85
Thai Baht THB 8.45 8.6
   
