Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound Open Market Rates – 01 Dec 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:24 am | Dec 1, 2025
KARACHI — The foreign exchange market opened with major global currencies showing steady trends as demand from importers and remittance flows kept rates largely balanced. US Dollar, Euro, and UK Pound recorded only marginal movement, indicating a stable start to the week.

On Monday, US Dollar remained at Rs 281.4 (buying) and Rs 281.7 (selling), showing minimal fluctuation amid stable trading. Dealers noted that dollar demand remains consistent, largely driven by commercial payments.

Euro maintained its strength, trading at Rs 325.5 on the buying side and Rs 328.5 on selling. UK Pound, continuing its upward trajectory, stood at Rs 371.5 and Rs 375, reinforcing its position as one of the highest-valued currencies.

UAE Dirham traded at Rs 76.65 (buying) and Rs 77.4 (selling), while Saudi Riyal remained firm at Rs 74.95 and Rs 75.55, respectively.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.4 281.7
Euro EUR 325.5 328.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371.5 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.95 75.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182 186.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.5 754.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 199 204
China Yuan CNY 39.25 39.65
Danish Krone DKK 43.15 43.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.85 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.1 3.19
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911 921
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.5 67.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.15 158.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.3 27.6
Omani Riyal OMR 729.25 739.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.55 77.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 215.5 220.5
Swedish Korona SEK 29.1 29.4
Swiss Franc CHF 346.1 348.85
Thai Baht THB 8.45 8.6
     
