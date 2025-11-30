Four militants killed, two policemen martyred as terror attack foiled in Kurram

KURRAM – An attack by Kharij militants on the Chanark police check post in Central Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was foiled.

According to the DPO Kurram, police action resulted in four terrorists being killed and six injured, while two police personnel were martyred during the exchange of fire.

Local sources said the attackers set fire to the Chanark police station check post. The exchange of fire between Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists and police continued for several hours.

The DPO added that additional police reinforcements were dispatched to the area, who fought bravely for three consecutive hours.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Pays Tribute

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the police for killing four terrorists, commending their professional capabilities. He said the brave police personnel thwarted the nefarious designs of the militants through timely action.

He also paid tribute to the two police officers who embraced martyrdom while bravely fighting terrorists and expressed heartfelt condolences to their families.