13 Pakistani nationals arrested for sheep theft in Saudi Arabia

TAIF – Saudi police have arrested 13 Pakistani nationals in Taif city of Makkah province for alleged livestock theft.

Reports said the suspects are accused of being involved in several incidents of sheep theft in the region.

The arrested individuals are believed to have carried out multiple thefts over a period of time. Following their capture, the authorities completed the necessary legal procedures and have handed the suspects over to the prosecution for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Earlier this year, it emerged that Saudi Arabia has deported a total of 5,033 Pakistani beggars whereas another 369 individuals have been arrested for begging in five other countries.

This information was shared with the National Assembly by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on in a written reply to a question in May 2025.

The official data provided by the minister showed that a total of 5,402 Pakistanis have been deported from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since January 2024.