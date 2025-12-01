Pakistani woman sold to Chinese citizen for Rs1.7 million on pretext of marriage

RAWALPINDI – A Pakistani woman has been allegedly sold to a Chinese national for Rs1.7 million by a local woman on pretext of marriage.

Rawalpindi police said the victim, who is a resident of Sadiqabad, has filed a complaint against a suspect named Anaya. She revealed that the suspect convinced her that her parents had passed away and promised to arrange a marriage with a Chinese man, claiming that the marriage would bring her happiness.

The victim revealed that after the marriage, she discovered the shocking truth: the Chinese man had “purchased” her for Rs1.7 million.

Three months into the marriage, the victim, who is also pregnant, requested money from her husband for medical expenses, only to be met with a refusal. Her husband allegedly told her that he had bought her for the sum of Rs1.7 million and was unwilling to spend any additional money on her needs.

The woman further alleged that Anaya has a pattern of exploiting poor girls, selling them to foreign nationals under the false pretense of marriage. The victim claimed that Anaya had arranged her marriage to the Chinese man, who took her to Islamabad’s E-11 sector, where other Chinese nationals were also present. It was there she discovered that the arrangement was not a marriage but a human trafficking deal.

Upon confronting her husband, the victim claimed he confirmed that Anaya had been paid Rs1.7 million for her. Since the revelation, both the husband and Anaya have reportedly disappeared, leaving the pregnant woman in distress and isolated.

The Rawalpindi police have confirmed the case and are currently gathering more details. They have assured that a thorough investigation will be carried out, and the culprits will face legal action. The victim has requested justice and called for strict punishment for Anaya and the Chinese nationals involved.