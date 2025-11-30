Pakistan rejects UNHCHR’s statement regarding 27th Amendment

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has expressed deep concern over the ungrounded and misplaced apprehensions aired on behalf of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the 27th constitutional amendment adopted by the Parliament of Pakistan.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said any legislation or amendment to the Constitution remains the exclusive domain of the elected representatives of the people and therefore must be respected.

The Foreign Office said the constitutional amendment followed due procedures as enshrined in Pakistan’s Constitution.

It regretted that Pakistan’s views and ground realities were not reflected in the statement issued by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights despite the fact that Pakistan has always given due importance to the work of UNHCR.

The Foreign Office urged the High Commissioner to respect the sovereign decisions of Pakistan’s parliament and avoid commentary that reflects political bias and misinformation.

Pakistan remains fully committed to protecting, promoting and upholding human rights, human dignity, basic freedoms and rule of law as enshrined in its constitution.