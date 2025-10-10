Latest

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal to PKR – 10 Oct 2025

By News Desk
9:02 am | Oct 10, 2025

KARACHI — Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against US dollar in open market on Friday, showing mixed movements against other major global currencies, according to rates released by local exchange dealers.

US dollar was being bought at Rs282.8 and sold at Rs282.9, reflecting minimal change from the previous day. Euro traded at Rs331.9 for buying and Rs335.4 for selling, while the British Pound was quoted at Rs380.7 and Rs383.7, respectively.

UAE Dirham remained at Rs76.95 for buying and Rs77.95 for selling, whereas the Saudi Riyal was recorded at Rs75.35 and Rs76.00.

Kuwaiti Dinar and Bahraini Dinar continued to be the highest-valued currencies, trading at Rs913.55–Rs922.55 and Rs746.9–Rs754.4, respectively.

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.8 282.9
Euro EUR 331.9 335.4
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.7 383.7
UAE Dirham AED 76.95 77.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.35 76.00
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.32 78.02
Omani Riyal OMR 731.15 738.65
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.55 922.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.9 754.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.6 212.6
Australian Dollar AUD 185.5 190.5
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.8 221.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.85 166.85
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.8 40.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.3 67.9
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.45 36.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Norwegian Krone NOK 28.37 28.67
Danish Krone DKK 44.55 45.15
Swedish Krona SEK 30.05 30.35
Swiss Franc CHF 355.12 357.87
Thai Baht THB 8.73 8.88
   

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

