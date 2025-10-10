Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal to PKR – 10 Oct 2025

KARACHI — Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against US dollar in open market on Friday, showing mixed movements against other major global currencies, according to rates released by local exchange dealers.

US dollar was being bought at Rs282.8 and sold at Rs282.9, reflecting minimal change from the previous day. Euro traded at Rs331.9 for buying and Rs335.4 for selling, while the British Pound was quoted at Rs380.7 and Rs383.7, respectively.

UAE Dirham remained at Rs76.95 for buying and Rs77.95 for selling, whereas the Saudi Riyal was recorded at Rs75.35 and Rs76.00.

Kuwaiti Dinar and Bahraini Dinar continued to be the highest-valued currencies, trading at Rs913.55–Rs922.55 and Rs746.9–Rs754.4, respectively.