From Music to Indian Roots: Facts you need to know about Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani’s election as New York City’s next mayor is said to be a major political upset, as the 34-year-old rose from relative obscurity to defeat sitting mayor and a former governor through social-media-driven campaign.

Mamdani holds diverse background and as he was viewed as inexperienced, he since shown pragmatism and a willingness to engage with critics. The face of new progressive wave remains in global headlines as he openly challenged capitilism umder Trump’s government that saved billionaires to pay taxes.

So who is Zohran, the man shaking up NYC? Check these facts about the sensational politician.

Rapper who turned revolutionary

Politics is not Zohran’s only passion. Under the stage name “Young Cardamom,” he produced hip-hop music blending African beats and political storytelling.

His track Mr. Cardamom became a viral hit among fans of socially conscious rap.

Parents with Indian roots

He was born in Uganda to Indian parents, Mamdani’s life has already spanned continents. He spent his early years in South Africa before landing in NYC and faced issues with justice, inequality, and community.

Housing Advocate

He also worked on the front lines as a foreclosure prevention counselor in Queens, fighting to keep struggling families, many of them immigrants and people of color, in their homes.

He married Syrian artist Rama Duwaji

Mamdani tied the knot with Rama Duwaji, a Syrian artist whose work explores identity and migration. The power couple now fused art, activism, and politics.

Meet New York’s First Lady — Rama Duwaji. An artist, storyteller, and the creative force behind Zohran Mamdani’s vibrant campaign identity. From Houston to New York, her journey tells a story of art, roots, and reinvention. But who really is Rama Duwaji, the woman shaping colours… pic.twitter.com/HUCHdNqBDt — Mojo Story (@themojostory) November 5, 2025

Trump calls him ‘Communist’

Donald Trump has unleashed a fiery warning against Zohran Mamdani, branding him a “Communist” and predicting that New York City would spiral into chaos under his leadership.

Trump also vowed to slash federal aid to the “bare minimum” if Mamdani took office, insisting he wouldn’t squander taxpayer money on a city headed for disaster.

He threw his weight behind Andrew Cuomo, claiming voters “have no choice” but to back the former governor, and slammed Republican Curtis Sliwa as a spoiler whose candidacy would hand Mamdani a win.