Panic in Kabul as Afghan FM repeatedly Calls Deputy PM Dar after Border clashes

ISLAMABAD/KABUL – Border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan remains tensed and now Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar disclosed that Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, called him six times.

Despite multiple calls, Pakistan’s response remained unflinching: “Do not allow your land to be used against Pakistan.” Dar said he told the Afghan minister that Islamabad’s sole demand was simple but non-negotiable that Afghan territory must never be a launchpad for attacks.

With stern stance, Pakistan holds pressure on Kabul to rein in cross-border violence. Recounting the days after Taliban’s takeover, Deputy premier recalled that Pakistani envoys had told the new Afghan rulers they were there only “for a cup of tea.” But, he warned, “small missteps led to big consequences, mistakes we cannot afford to repeat.”

He revealed that diplomatic ties had largely gone silent for nearly four years after the Taliban seized power. His visit to Kabul was aimed at improving communication, signing agreements, and stop militants from using Afghan soil for terror operations against Pakistan.

Dar said Pakistan was determined to fight terrorism “to the last breath.” He voiced optimism that the next round of peace talks, scheduled for November 6, could steer both nations toward progress.