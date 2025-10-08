Forex Rates in Pakistan Today US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal to PKR – 8 October 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar, showing mixed movement against other major foreign currencies, according to rates shared by the local currency market.
On Wednesday, US dollar stays at Rs282.6 for buying and selling rate remained at Rs282.7, showing little change from the previous session.
Euro and UK pound sterling posted slight gains, trading at Rs331.9 (buying) and Rs335.4 (selling) for the euro, and Rs380.7 (buying) and Rs383.7 (selling) for the GBP.
UAE dirham traded at Rs76.95 (buying) and Rs77.95 (selling), while the Saudi riyal stood at Rs75.35 and Rs76.00, respectively.
Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.6
|282.7
|Euro
|EUR
|331.9
|335.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|380.7
|383.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.95
|77.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.35
|76.00
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.3
|190.3
|Bahraini Dinar
|BHD
|746.7
|754.2
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.4
|212.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.75
|40.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.5
|45.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.4
|36.75
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.12
|3.21
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.88
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.55
|922.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|67.3
|67.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.85
|166.85
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|28.37
|28.67
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.15
|738.65
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.32
|78.02
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|216.8
|221.55
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|30.05
|30.35
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|355.12
|357.87
|Thai Baht
|THB
|8.73
|8.88