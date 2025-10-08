Forex Rates in Pakistan Today US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal to PKR – 8 October 2025

Latest

By News Desk
9:05 am | Oct 8, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar, showing mixed movement against other major foreign currencies, according to rates shared by the local currency market.

On Wednesday, US dollar stays at Rs282.6 for buying and selling rate remained at Rs282.7, showing little change from the previous session.

Euro and UK pound sterling posted slight gains, trading at Rs331.9 (buying) and Rs335.4 (selling) for the euro, and Rs380.7 (buying) and Rs383.7 (selling) for the GBP.

UAE dirham traded at Rs76.95 (buying) and Rs77.95 (selling), while the Saudi riyal stood at Rs75.35 and Rs76.00, respectively.

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.6 282.7
Euro EUR 331.9 335.4
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.7 383.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.95 77.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.35 76.00
Australian Dollar AUD 185.3 190.3
Bahraini Dinar BHD 746.7 754.2
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.4 212.4
China Yuan CNY 39.75 40.15
Danish Krone DKK 44.5 45.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.4 36.75
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.55 922.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.3 67.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.85 166.85
Norwegian Krone NOK 28.37 28.67
Omani Riyal OMR 731.15 738.65
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.32 78.02
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.8 221.55
Swedish Korona SEK 30.05 30.35
Swiss Franc CHF 355.12 357.87
Thai Baht THB 8.73 8.88
   
