Who will be New KP CM? Top Contenders lock horns for coveted seat

ISLAMABAD – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur resigned, paving way for a high-stakes leadership battle in the provincial assembly, but Governor apparently want to delay the voting, as he rejected the resignation.

The stage is now set for the KP Assembly to elect its new Leader of the House today, with voting expected today.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is putting its weight behind Sohail Afridi, a young and dynamic politician from Shalobar Qambar Khel tribe of Khyber district, who has been a PTI powerhouse since 2007, starting with the Insaf Students Federation (ISF) and steadily climbing the ranks to become provincial minister for higher education.

Afridi was elected MPA from PK-70 in February, cementing his influence in the province.

He led PTI’s youth wing in Peshawar and take part in PTI’s legendary 126-day Islamabad sit-in, he is widely regarded as a determined and fearless leader with strong party backing.

On the opposition front, Maulana Lutfur Rehman, brother of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, is emerging as the main challenger. However, with most opposition candidates expected to withdraw before the vote, Afridi appears poised to secure a decisive victory.

Numbers Game

KP Assembly, with 145 members, is dominated by independents allied with PTI, giving the party a clear upper hand. Out of the 145 seats, 92 independents support PTI, while the JUI-F and PML-N hold 18 each, the PPP has 10, ANP 4, and PTI Parliamentarians 3. The math seems clear: Afridi’s ascent to the Chief Minister’s office looks almost inevitable.

As KP watches closely, all eyes are on Sohail Afridi, the young PTI leader who could reshape the province’s political landscape in one decisive vote. Will he live up to the hype and usher in a new era for KP? The answer comes today.