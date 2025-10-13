‘War Mediator’ Trump announces to end Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict during M.E Tour

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump, who continues to take credit for ending multiple wars, on Sunday announced that he would intervene to stop ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, calling himself an “expert at resolving wars.”

Speaking to reporters before departing for Middle East to attend Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt, Trump said: “I will look into it once I return. I’ll make another attempt because I know how to stop wars.”

POTUS took credit for previously defusing tensions between Islamabad and Kabul using trade measures. He hailed Qatar’s role in Middle East peace efforts and confirmed that the war in Gaza has ended, with a “Board of Peace” to oversee the ceasefire and expedite hostage releases.

On Ukraine, Trump warned that if hostilities continue, he may consider sending Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv.

During his tour, Trump will first visit Israel, meet recently freed hostages and their families, and address the Knesset. He will then attend the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where over 20 countries are expected to discuss a permanent ceasefire between Hamas and Israel and a potential regional security pact involving Arab nations and Israel.

Pakistan Humbles Wild Taliban in major escalation

Pakistan’s armed force confirmed that 23 soldiers were martyred while 29 injured in clashes along Pakistan-Afghanistan border. In recent update, army’s media wing said the fighting started on October 11–12 after Afghan Taliban and India-backed militants launched attacks on multiple Pakistani posts.

“Over 200 Taliban and affiliated militants have been neutralized,” the ISPR said, noting that 21 enemy positions were briefly captured and multiple terrorist training camps destroyed.

The military warned that Islamabad would continue to defend its borders and target terrorist sanctuaries if the Taliban government failed to act. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed a strong response to any provocation, while Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Iran called for restraint to avoid further escalation.