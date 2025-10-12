Pakistan seeks friendly ties with Afghanistan but won’t tolerate terror sanctuaries: PM

LAHORE (Usman Shami) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan does not consider Afghanistan an enemy country, calling Afghans “brothers,” and expressing a desire for friendly relations. However, he made it clear that Pakistan cannot allow terrorists to operate freely.

During a meeting with senior journalists Mujeebbur Rehman Shami, Salman Ghani, and Usman Shami in Lahore, the prime minister said that sincere cooperation with the military leadership has strengthened Pakistan’s global standing.

“Pakistan now enjoys strong relations with both the United States and China, while Arab nations also support Pakistan and consult on key international issues,” he added.

Regarding Afghanistan, he reiterated that it is a brotherly Islamic country and that Pakistan seeks positive ties with the Taliban government, but will not tolerate terrorist sanctuaries on Afghan soil.

He revealed that talks with the Taliban through a friendly Arab nation are ongoing and expressed hope for a positive outcome.

Speaking on the Gaza situation, the prime minister said that protests after the ceasefire agreement are unjustified and motivated by hidden agendas, but discussions are underway to resolve the issue soon.