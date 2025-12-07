Indonesia’s President Prabowo due in Pakistan to unlock new tech, defence ties

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto is set to embark on two-day official visit to Pakistan to unlock new economic, technological, and defence partnerships, reinforcing both nations’ influence in regional and global affairs.

The official visit will be from December 8 to 9 in a major push to deepen ties between two nations. The visit comes at historic moment, coinciding with 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Islamabad and Jakarta.

Prabowo will be accompanied by a high-powered delegation of key ministers and senior officials. During his stay, he is set to hold high-level talks with PM Shehbaz Sharif and meet President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

The discussions promise to cover sweeping agenda, from trade and investment to defence, healthcare, IT, climate, education, and cultural cooperation. Several major agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed, marking a potential leap forward in bilateral collaboration.

“This visit is a golden opportunity to expand mutually beneficial cooperation and further cement the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and Indonesia,” the Foreign Office said, stressing significance of this historic first visit by President Prabowo to Pakistan.