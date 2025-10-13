Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – Gold Price Daily Updates – 13 October 2025

Pakistan’s gold market continues to hike as the price of 24K gold skyrocketed to an all-time high of Rs422,700. The 10-gram rate also shot up to Rs362,397, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Purity Per Tola Per Gram Per 10 Grams 24K Rs422,700 Rs36,239 Rs362,397 22K Rs395,816 Rs33,935 Rs339,359 21K Rs377,825 Rs32,393 Rs323,933 18K Rs323,850 Rs27,765 Rs277,657

The global gold market is witnessing a historic rally. Spot gold hit a jaw-dropping $4,059 per ounce, setting a new world record before slightly easing to $3,998. U.S. December gold futures aren’t far behind, rising 1% to $4,012.30.

But that’s not all — silver is stealing some of the spotlight! It’s up 2.6% to $50.40 per ounce, just shy of its record $51.22, marking an unbelievable 74% gain this year.

With global uncertainty, inflation fears, and currency pressures shaking economies, gold and silver have emerged as the ultimate financial lifeboats. Investors are rushing toward these precious metals, driving demand — and prices — through the roof.