Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices – 12 October 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan jumped, with per tola now fetching staggering Rs422,700 after a Rs2,100 jump in a single day. 10-gram bullion also surged to Rs362,397, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

This comes after a sharp drop on Friday, highlighting a rollercoaster week for investors.

Gold Rates Today

Here’s your gold rate data organized neatly into a table:

Gold Type Per Tola Per 1 Gram Per 10 Gram 24K Rs422,700 36,239 Rs362,397 22K 395,816 33,935 339,359 21K 377,825 32,393 323,933 18K 323,850 27,765 277,657

Globally, gold is on fire! Spot gold, which touched an all-time high of $4,059 per ounce earlier this week, continues its meteoric rise, trading near $3,998. US December gold futures jumped 1 percent to $4,012.30.

Silver isn’t being left behind. It surged 2.6 percent to $50.40 per ounce, just a day after hitting a record $51.22, marking a stunning 74 percent gain this year.

With global uncertainty at its peak, gold and silver are proving they’re not just safe bets, they’re the ultimate financial lifeboats in turbulent times.