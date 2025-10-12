Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices – 12 October 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan jumped, with per tola now fetching staggering Rs422,700 after a Rs2,100 jump in a single day. 10-gram bullion also surged to Rs362,397, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).
This comes after a sharp drop on Friday, highlighting a rollercoaster week for investors.
Gold Rates Today
Here’s your gold rate data organized neatly into a table:
|Gold Type
|Per Tola
|Per 1 Gram
|Per 10 Gram
|24K
|Rs422,700
|36,239
|Rs362,397
|22K
|395,816
|33,935
|339,359
|21K
|377,825
|32,393
|323,933
|18K
|323,850
|27,765
|277,657
Globally, gold is on fire! Spot gold, which touched an all-time high of $4,059 per ounce earlier this week, continues its meteoric rise, trading near $3,998. US December gold futures jumped 1 percent to $4,012.30.
Silver isn’t being left behind. It surged 2.6 percent to $50.40 per ounce, just a day after hitting a record $51.22, marking a stunning 74 percent gain this year.
With global uncertainty at its peak, gold and silver are proving they’re not just safe bets, they’re the ultimate financial lifeboats in turbulent times.
