Per Tola Gold hits Rs426,000 in Pakistan after single day gain of Rs8,000

By News Desk
1:26 pm | Oct 8, 2025
KARACHI – Pakistani City bullion markets witnessed sharp increase in gold prices, with rate per tola jumping by Rs8,000 to reach an all-time high of Rs426,000.

According to Saraffa Market, 22-carat gold is now being sold at Rs390,500 per tola, while 21-carat gold is priced at Rs372,750 per tola.

Gold Rates Today

Gold Type Price per Tola
24-carat 426,000
22-carat 390,500
21-carat 372,750

Global gold market also saw a major uptick, with price per ounce increasing by $36 to $4,026. Analysts attribute the surge to global market uncertainties, the rising value of the US dollar, and fluctuations in local supply and demand.

This record increase has prompted investors and consumers alike to closely monitor market trends as gold continues to emerge as a safe-haven asset amid economic volatility.

Gold per tola tops Rs415,000 amid global market rally

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

