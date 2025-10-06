Gold per tola tops Rs415,000 amid global market rally

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan advanced rally on Monday amid a sharp surge in international markets as investors sought safe-haven assets amid economic uncertainty.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs5,400 to settle at Rs415,278, whereas rate for 10 grams jumped by Rs4,629 to Rs356,033.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Increase New Price Per Tola 5,400 415,278 10 Grams 4,629 356,033

The latest surge comes after Saturday’s session, when gold prices per tola stood at Rs409,878, marking a daily gain of Rs2,100.

In the global market, the precious metal also extended its rally. As per APGJSA, the international gold rate climbed by $54 to reach $3,940 per ounce, including a $20 premium. Silver prices followed the upward trend, rising by Rs53 per tola to Rs4,949.

On the world stage, gold prices broke past the $3,900-per-ounce barrier for the first time on Monday. The rally was driven by robust safe-haven demand following a sharp fall in the yen and a partial shutdown of the US government. Market optimism regarding potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts also boosted investor sentiment.