Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Price Updates – 3 October 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:17 am | Oct 3, 2025
Gold Price Slashes By Rs5000 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan recorded a decline today amid dropping rates in the international bullion market.

On Friday, the price of gold per tola dropped Rs2,500, settling at Rs407,778. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams rose by Rs2,144 to reach Rs349,603.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold Price
Karachi 407,778
Lahore 407,778
Islamabad 407,778
Peshawar 407,778
Quetta 407,778
Sialkot 407,778
Hyderabad 407,778
Faisalabad 407,778

 

In the global market, gold extended its gains and touched unprecedented levels. APGJSA reported the international rate at $3,865 per ounce inclusive of a $20 premium, marking a $25 decline during the session.

Spot gold was last seen trading at $3,861.99 per ounce as of 0359 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $3,875.32. US gold futures for December delivery also advanced 0.7% to $3,901.40.

Meanwhile, silver prices also edged higher in the local market, gaining Rs13 per tola to settle at Rs4,839.

Our Correspondent

