Gold Rates in Pakistan – Latest Gold Price – 1 October 2025

By News Desk
8:42 am | Oct 1, 2025

KARACHI – Per tola Gold price jumped to Rs406,778 in Pakistan amid strong global demand of the bullion.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold per tola rose by Rs3,178 to reach Rs406,778 in the local market. The rate for 10 grams also increased by Rs2,725, closing at Rs348,746.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Price
Karachi Rs406,778
Lahore Rs406,778
Islamabad Rs406,778
Peshawar Rs406,778
Quetta Rs406,778
Sialkot Rs406,778
Hyderabad Rs406,778
Faisalabad Rs406,778

In global market, gold prices continued their upward trajectory. APGJSA reported the global rate at $3,855 per ounce (including a $20 premium), marking a $37 increase during the day.

In contrast, silver prices fell slightly, declining by Rs16 per tola to Rs4,776.

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

