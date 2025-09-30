Latest

Gold Rates in Pakistan – Latest Gold Price Updates – 30 September 2025

By News Desk
8:42 am | Sep 30, 2025
Gold Prices Drop In Pakistan After Hitting 3 Lac Rupees Per Tola

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan shattered all previous records, as per tola rate jumped to Rs403,600 while rate for 10 grams rose by Rs5,058 to Rs346,021.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Price
Karachi Rs403,600
Lahore Rs403,600
Islamabad Rs403,600
Peshawar Rs403,600
Quetta Rs403,600
Sialkot Rs403,600
Hyderabad Rs403,600
Faisalabad Rs403,600

Internationally, bullion climbed to record levels as the U.S. dollar weakened and expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve grew.

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $3,789.39 per ounce after touching an all-time high of $3,798.32, while U.S. futures for December delivery traded at $3,818.30. APGJSA reported the global rate at $3,818 per ounce, including a $20 premium, up by $59 on the day.

Silver prices also advanced in Pakistan, gaining Rs88 per tola to close at Rs4,792.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

