Gold Rates in Pakistan – Latest Gold Price Updates – 30 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan shattered all previous records, as per tola rate jumped to Rs403,600 while rate for 10 grams rose by Rs5,058 to Rs346,021.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|City
|Gold Price
|Karachi
|Rs403,600
|Lahore
|Rs403,600
|Islamabad
|Rs403,600
|Peshawar
|Rs403,600
|Quetta
|Rs403,600
|Sialkot
|Rs403,600
|Hyderabad
|Rs403,600
|Faisalabad
|Rs403,600
Internationally, bullion climbed to record levels as the U.S. dollar weakened and expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve grew.
Spot gold rose 0.8% to $3,789.39 per ounce after touching an all-time high of $3,798.32, while U.S. futures for December delivery traded at $3,818.30. APGJSA reported the global rate at $3,818 per ounce, including a $20 premium, up by $59 on the day.
Silver prices also advanced in Pakistan, gaining Rs88 per tola to close at Rs4,792.