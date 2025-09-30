Gold Rates in Pakistan – Latest Gold Price Updates – 30 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan shattered all previous records, as per tola rate jumped to Rs403,600 while rate for 10 grams rose by Rs5,058 to Rs346,021.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Price Karachi Rs403,600 Lahore Rs403,600 Islamabad Rs403,600 Peshawar Rs403,600 Quetta Rs403,600 Sialkot Rs403,600 Hyderabad Rs403,600 Faisalabad Rs403,600

Internationally, bullion climbed to record levels as the U.S. dollar weakened and expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve grew.

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $3,789.39 per ounce after touching an all-time high of $3,798.32, while U.S. futures for December delivery traded at $3,818.30. APGJSA reported the global rate at $3,818 per ounce, including a $20 premium, up by $59 on the day.

Silver prices also advanced in Pakistan, gaining Rs88 per tola to close at Rs4,792.